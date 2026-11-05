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Cynthia Erivo Cast As 2Pac’s Mother In Snoop Dogg Biopic
By Tom Breihan,4 days ago
They already made a 2Pac biopic. It was called All Eyez On Me, and it came out in 2017. (I haven't seen the movie, but its reputation is not good.) In that picture, Danai Gurira played the role of Pac's mother Afeni Shakur, a storied figure in her own right. Now, another gifted actor will play the role of Afeni Shakur in a completely different biopic for a West Coast rap great. Cyntia Erivo is set to star as Afeni in Snoop, director Craig Brewer's upcoming film about Snoop Dogg's life.