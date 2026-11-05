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Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at TYKEs
By WUHF,4 days ago
The renowned dog show The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is in Rochester for a special production. After appearing on season 16 of America's Got Talent, the dogs took the world by storm with their impressive athleticism and high-energy tricks. All of the canines who perform in the show are rescues, proving what rescues animals can be capable of with a little bit of training, love, and patience.
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