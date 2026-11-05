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GRATIS SNACKS
By Carly Cooper,4 days ago
There’s something nostalgic about a restaurant that brings out a little something on the house. In an era when dining experiences can feel increasingly transactional, complimentary bites seem delightfully defiant, a tiny act of abundance in a landscape where every extra sauce, side and splash can come with its own line item. These extras do more than pass the time before the meal; they create a sense of welcome, generosity and personality before the first order arrives. At local spots such as Rumi’s Kitchen, St. Cecilia and Pink Lotus, that might mean fragrant herbs with feta and walnuts, warm focaccia with whipped ricotta or a refreshing pour of lemongrass and pandan tea.