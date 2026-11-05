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Survey Finds Young People in the Caribbean Want Greater Involvement in Shaping Regional Policies
By CMC,3 days ago
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Young people in the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are calling for greater involvement in shaping regional policies and programmes, according to findings from the 2026 CARICOM Regional Youth Survey. The survey attracted responses from more than 550 young people across the Community and revealed strong support...