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Sonic Pico Park Review – Controlled Chaos
By Spencer Legacy,3 days ago
Sonic Pico Park may seem exceedingly simple, but it packs a lot of novel level design and colorful charm behind its basic exterior. Sonic fans will, naturally, find even more to love in the package, but anyone who likes short, clever puzzles will have a stellar time. It’s a bit of a shame there’s no way to play the game alone, but playing with others is so fun that it doesn’t really matter.