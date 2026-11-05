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Ingalls contracts ESG to construct six LPD 32 structural units
By Marine Log Staff,2 days ago
As HII continues to implement its distributed shipbuilding strategy, Panama City, Fla., based Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) reports that it has been selected by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to construct key structural modular units for the U.S. Navy’s future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32), one of the three Flight II San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks currently under construction at Ingalls.