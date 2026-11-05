undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Corpus Christi approves water fines for industrial giants as landslide election rocks Texas
By Dylan Baddour, Inside Climate News / Spencer CihakEmily Salazar, KEDT,4 days ago
This story was produced in partnership by Inside Climate News and the Texas Newsroom, the state’s network of public radio stations. Amid a spate of historic political upsets across Texas, voters in the industrial port city of Corpus Christi on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a citizen-led petition to impose steep fees for water use on the region’s refineries and chemical plants during future droughts.
5