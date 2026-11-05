undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacobsen Pilot Service to deploy America’s first e-foiling pilot boat
By Nick Blenkey,4 days ago
Belfast, Northern Ireland-headquartered Artemis Technologies reports that Jacobsen Pilot Service, the exclusive pilotage provider for the Port of Long Beach, Calif. has purchased an Artemis EF-12 Pilot vessel. The vessel will be the first commercial electric hydrofoil pilot boat in the U.S. Scheduled for delivery in late 2027, the Artemis...