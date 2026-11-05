undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jury convicts 20-year-old in violent 2022 carjacking, robbery of Jackson plumbing crew
By Lauren Harvey,4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County jury has convicted a 20-year-old man in connection with a violent 2022 ambush on a local plumbing crew. Hinds County District Attorney Brad McCullouch announced Byron McBride was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of carjacking stemming from the Dec. 28, 2022, attack.
1