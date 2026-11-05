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Arturs Silovs Is Now The Penguins’ Starter
By Josh Cybulski,4 days ago
A quick glance at Arturs Silovs’ numbers might make you think he was an average-to-below-average goaltender during his brief tenure with the Penguins, but a deeper dive tells a different story. Silovs wasn’t great last year, posting below-average numbers in many statistical categories, with an .888 SV% and a 3.07 GAA in 39 games. This season, his traditional metrics are slightly better, with a 2.98 GAA and an .889 SV% in nine games, but his underlying numbers are much better. According to MoneyPuck, Silovs’ goals saved above expected last year were -11.9, while this year he is +2.5. That improvement is also quite obvious when you watch him play, as the Penguins give up a ton of high-danger chances, and Silovs has kept them in quite a few games this season. Entering this year, Sergei Murashov was expected to become the starter at some point, but given the start he’s had this season, Silovs is going to have some say in how that plays out and could be the starter as the season wears on.