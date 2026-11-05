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Pennsylvania Drivers Face Peak Deer Collision Season
By Lillian Baldi,4 days ago
As temperatures drop and daylight hours shorten, drivers across Pennsylvania are being urged to stay alert for increased deer activity along roadways. New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that more than one-third of all deer-vehicle collisions occur during October and November, making fall one of the most dangerous times of year for encounters with wildlife on the road.
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