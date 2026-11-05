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5 gripping detective books that are page-turners from start to finish
By Debopriyaa Dutta,4 days ago
Everyone loves a great detective book. These stories satisfy our natural curiosity for solvable mysteries, allowing us to slip into the shoes of competent detectives like Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, and Benoit Blanc. There’s a sense of satisfaction to following a trail of clues, identifying red herrings, and theorizing before the answers are revealed. Good detective stories use grounded settings to heighten anxiety and embrace some amount of chaos before bringing about a neat resolution.