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VisionQuest impresses in penultimate episode and has just enough time for an historic finale
By Status: ongoing,4 days ago
This Tuesday (11/03), Marvel Television released one more episode of VisionQuest on Disney+, called Immolation (7). We are set to follow what happens after the series’ pace was significantly slowed down by the unimpressive consequences of Ultron’s release to the real world and his romance with Jocasta. Fortunately and necessarily, this episode changes everything (and this review will encompass those changes, so, be aware of significant spoilers ahead!).