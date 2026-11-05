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NCAA men’s golf fall awards: Best team, MVP, most exciting tournament
By Brentley Romine,2 days ago
The fall season in NCAA men’s golf is in the books and the early signing period is fast approaching, so what better time than to hand out some fall awards?. BEST TEAM: Auburn. Though Oklahoma State is ranked No. 1 in the country, the third-ranked Tigers are 3-0 against the Cowboys. Auburn was 13 shots better at Colonial, where it was runner-up, and beat Oklahoma State twice at the East Lake Cup, one of the Tigers’ three tournament titles this fall. Logan Reilly has continued to elevate his game alongside Walker Cupper Josiah Gilbert while Billy Davis and Alex Holder have become contributors. If Jake Albert can fully shake off his early struggles, Auburn will be favored to win a third NCAA title in four years.