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Ravens are down to their No. 3 quarterback with the AFC South-leading Jaguars in town
By WEAA,3 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Joe Fagnano's NFL career is beginning with two games in five days. There's not a lot of time to stop and think. “Ask my wife. We go through walkthroughs in the living room. She’s reading plays and stuff,” Baltimore's latest starting quarterback said. “She probably knows the playbook just as well as us at this point.”