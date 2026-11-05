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The Rings of Power season 3 finally understands what makes Gandalf special
By Corey Plante,4 days ago
For two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) didn't even know he was Gandalf. The mysterious Stranger spent years wandering Middle-earth, struggling to understand his magical powers and whatever cosmic forces brought him there. But after being crowned “Grand Elf” at the end of season 2, Gandalf is finally ready to face the real challenge he was meant for.