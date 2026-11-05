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Creating a Natural Privacy Screen With Trees
By Staff,4 days ago
In this episode, Ken and Lisa Watters-Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss creating a natural privacy screen with trees. Trees can provide a beautiful, natural way to create privacy in your yard, but knowing how closely to plant them makes a difference. They also answer seasonal gardening questions about protecting Coleus and Roses from colder temperatures and whether to remove fallen leaves or leave them in place. Tune in for helpful advice on creating a healthier, more private landscape as winter approaches.