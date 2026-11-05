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No rust here: Jon Rahm sits T-2 after bogey-free opening round in Abu Dhabi
By Steve Coulter,3 days ago
In his first competitive round since the birth of his fourth child, Jon Rahm displayed no signs of rust. The 31-year-old Spaniard put together a bogey-free, 7-under 65 at Yas Links during Thursday’s opening round of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. He carded five birdies on his front nine and finished birdie-birdie on the final two holes.