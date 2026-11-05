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‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ Lives in Mumbai’s Cramped Corners
By Krish,4 days ago
Oftentimes, the most interesting films are released during periods of acute cultural repression. One thinks here of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light (2024), which the Film Federation of India neglected to promote for the Academy Awards for being a “European film made in India”; in other words, for not fitting in with the narrow agenda of the current ruling party. At least 2025’s Songs of Forgotten Trees has attached to it the name of renowned director Anurag Kashyap, whose credit as executive producer is likely to attract mainstream viewers.