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‘Yellowjackets’ Officially Leaves the Wilderness Behind in Its Final Season Trailer
By Hannah Hunt,4 days ago
Returning home should be the good part of surviving a plane crash, provided nobody asks too many questions about what happened while you were missing. For the girls of Yellowjackets, rescue means facing people who remember them as daughters, classmates, and soccer teammates. Explaining who came back, who didn’t, and why is a considerably more dangerous conversation.