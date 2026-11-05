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'SVU's 600th Episode Is Officially Fixing One of the Series' Biggest Mistakes
By Lade Omotade,4 days ago
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is gearing up for its highly anticipated 600th milestone episode, airing in a few days. The episode also marks the return of one of Law & Order's most important franchise characters, who was last seen on SVU in the Season 27 premiere. The milestone episode, titled "Obedience," airs on November 12, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and will explore what happens when questions arise about a conviction from one of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) earliest cases.