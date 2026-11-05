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Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman’s Twisted New Crime Comedy Officially Unleashes Its Trailer
By Hannah Hunt,4 days ago
For the gallery owner at the center of The Gallerist, getting people through the door is going to become a problem once they start looking too closely at the exhibition. Natalie Portman plays a woman whose financial survival depends on impressing the right people, and an accidental death presents her with an appalling solution. There is an audience for everything, apparently, if you can find someone willing to call it art.