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HASC launches modernized eNotify platform
2 days ago
Health and Safety Council (HASC™) introduced the modernized eNotify platform in October, giving organizations that rely on emergency communication access to a faster, more intuitive experience designed for today’s industrial operations. The updated system features streamlined incident reporting, mobile-friendly access, enhanced dashboards, expanded reporting capabilities and strengthened security...