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West Side Neighborhood Watch
By Staff Writer,3 days ago
WEST AKRON: On Oct. 24, police investigated a report of an assault at a Cortland Avenue residence, where a woman reported a female acquaintance, who was intoxicated and belligerent, visited the home of her grandmother, who asked the woman to leave, but she refused. When the woman left, she grabbed the victim’s ear and pulled a pierced earring off, causing a laceration in the victim’s earlobe that required several stitches. The victim showed evidence of the incident to police, who issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect for assault.