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Copley Township Board of Trustees holds public meeting on proposed sewer and water district
By Brian Lisik,3 days ago
COPLEY — Copley residents and businesses took the opportunity Oct. 26 to weigh in on the township’s plan to form a 6119 water and sewer district. The Copley Township Board of Trustees held a public meeting and heard a presentation from Verdantas Construction and Columbus-based law firm Albers and Albers — which specializes in water, sewer, stormwater and local government law — on the township’s preliminary study of the proposed project.