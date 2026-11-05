undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BRIEFS: HCS celebrates veterans; Closures on Ky. 1078; Watson Lane work
By Staff,4 days ago
Henderson County Schools’ list of Veterans Day programs. Henderson County Schools will celebrate and honor the men and women who have served our nation through districtwide Veterans Day programs and activities in November. The following Veterans Day programs are scheduled throughout Henderson County Schools:. A.B. Chandler Elementary School: 1...