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Opera Review: The Fizzy Delights of Opera Columbus’s Ohio Premiere of ‘Pirates! The Penzance Musical’
By Richard Sanford,4 days ago
Opera Columbus opens their 2026-27 season with a co-production with CAPA with a vibrant, fiery romp through Rupert Holmes’ New Orleans-tinged adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan, Pirates! The Penzance Musical stage directed by Laura Braza and music directed by Rolando Salazar, in collaboration with Columbus Jazz, and BalletMet. This seems to be one of the first productions of Pirates! since the 2025 Tony-Nominated Broadway run; my cursory research couldn’t find anything sooner, but I feel very certain calling this the Ohio premiere.