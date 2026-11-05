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Fall in love with Missouri during an autumn getaway
By Felina Meier,3 days ago
There’s something about fall that makes a road trip feel especially inviting. The air turns crisp, the leaves change color and it’s the perfect time to explore somewhere new before you settle in ahead of the holidays. Fortunately, some of Missouri’s most charming small towns are within an easy drive of St. Louis, making them ideal for a day trip or a weekend away. Here are some of the best spots to enjoy the season and see a bit more of our gorgeous state.
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