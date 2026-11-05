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Close call reported between LAPD and U.S. Navy helicopters over Echo Park
By City News Service,3 days ago
Echo Park—The United States Navy released a response Wednesday after a close-call incident near Echo Park Lake in which a Navy helicopter nearly collided with a police helicopter. An LAPD helicopter crew circling near Echo Park Lake on Tuesday afternoon initially spotted the Navy's Sikorsky helicopter approaching, CBS2 reported....
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