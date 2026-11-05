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Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for 33rd Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway
By TYLER ESCHETTE Gazette Writer,4 days ago
The holiday season is approaching and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is once again preparing to help make Christmas brighter for children throughout the parish through its annual Christmas Bike Giveaway. Sheriff Craig Webre announced that donations are still being accepted for the program’s 33rd year. According to a...
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