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Even the dog in A Dog's Perfect Christmas doesn't think you deserve better than this
By Matthew Jackson,4 days ago
In A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, the holiday-themed companion film to ready-made tearjerkers A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Journey, a pumpkin pie arrives at a family dinner table. It’s Thanksgiving, and the characters need a pick-me-up, so they’re skipping dinner and diving right for dessert. No time for plates, just spray on some whipped cream and grab some forks. A wide shot reminds us that there are twin boys in the scene, little angels who’d probably love a piece of pie, or even just a dollop of whipped cream, at a time like this. A second later, the camera cuts to two adults, who dig into the treat and have a heart-to-heart. The children, who moments earlier were right there, have mysteriously vanished. This is A Dog’s Perfect Christmas in microcosm: These children are not characters, any more than the dog who narrates the entire movie is a character, though he at least has dialogue. Like the colored balls that will soon decorate their Christmas tree, they are ornaments, nice-looking representations of something the movie has perhaps heard about but never actually had. But that’s fine for A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, a film that believes that as long as it tells you something is meaningful, it will be.