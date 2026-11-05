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Devin Booker and the Suns face a fatigued test against injury-hit Magic in Phoenix on Wednesday
By Latest & Breaking News,4 days ago
I went 1-1 in the NBA last night, and despite having a ton of games on the schedule, I only played those two games. It has been a very good season so far, betting-wise, and I want to keep that going as long as possible. There are only two games on the schedule tonight, before we once again get a packed slate tomorrow. I’ve got one game picked out, and I think we have a good edge on the game between the Magic and the Suns.