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JACKSON THOMPSON: Spanberger’s office refuses to hand over emails on decision to drop women’s sports petition
By Latest & Breaking News,4 days ago
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s office is withholding every record it located in response to a FOIA request about the decision to quietly abandon a rule-making effort aimed at keeping males out of women’s and girls’ sports. The Democratic governor’s office invoked executive privilege, attorney-client privilege and a...
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