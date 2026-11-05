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Jerry Jones made 2 ridiculous statements on the radio this week
By Shane Taylor,3 days ago
I had to make this point just to voice some more frustration that I have already done plenty of times, but I really am tired of what Jerry Jones continues to say to the media. This time it is about the way the defense is ‘trending’. He is clearly not watching the same thing as everyone else, and it is maddening that he will not just own the fact that the team is underperforming this season and it starts with him.