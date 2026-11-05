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How schools can access Google search without accepting AI
By KALW,4 days ago
Google announced this week that the company will throttle access to its search function unless schools opt into the platform’s artificial intelligence. Google argued in a post on X that they hope this will give educators more choices, not less, saying they’re trying to be responsive to what they’re hearing from teachers. Many parents and educators, especially in San Francisco, want more control over when and how AI shows up in the classroom.