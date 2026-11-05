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Jim O’Neil (1947-2026)
By Snyder Bean Funeral Home,4 days ago
James Ralph “Jim” O’Neil, 78, of Newmanstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late Oscar and Ruth Laws O’Neil. Jim was the loving husband of Susan Breitung O’Neil, and they shared 37 wonderful years of marriage. A veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked as a safety specialist in Canandaigua, NY, before moving to Pennsylvania and working at the Lebanon VA.