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Trump's energy deals are about to face a wave of investigations by Democrats
By Spencer Kimball@spencekimball,4 days ago
Democrats will wield subpoena power that comes with committee control when the next Congress convenes in January. They're expected to investigate the Trump administration's deal-making, and political intervention in the energy sector. Democrats have also promised to pressure the White House to end the Iran war. President Donald Trump is...
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