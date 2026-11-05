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Sparks police search for missing 83-year-old man
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,4 days ago
An 83-year-old man has been missing from Sparks since Tuesday afternoon, and police are asking the public for help locating him. Willis "Bill" Cook was last seen leaving his residence on Sycamore Glen Drive near Figoni Ranch Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Officers were dispatched to the area Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, after a report that he was missing.
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