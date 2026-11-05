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Goodbye, Lara: Does This Little Mermaid Retelling Lose Its Footing? - Reactor
By Leah Thomas,4 days ago
I do not know whether I was supposed to be reminded of the plight of the modern tradwife while watching this new, gorgeous, sapphic retelling of The Little Mermaid, but there I was. It’s not so strange, maybe, given that both narratives center on young women who lose themselves in the quest for a great, unattainable love story. For the mermaid, it ends in sea foam; for many an influencer, it ends in divorce or despair. I am empathetic to the endless contradictions and impossibilities women face, trying to achieve the standard of happiness that society tells us we must aspire to. As an ace/aro woman myself, I have opted out of engaging with this dilemma entirely, in part because it is so daunting to me. Far too many of us are raised to believe we can roleplay the ideal life into existence. If we smile hard enough, surely we’ll feel happy…