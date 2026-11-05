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Japan’s 60-Year-Old “Dancing Salaryman” Goes Viral for Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching
By Emma Taggart,4 days ago
Toru Utsumi, aka Japan’s “dancing salaryman,” doesn’t let the 9-to-5 grind get him down. The 60-year-old man works as a management consultant by day, but once he’s off the clock, you’ll find him dancing his way across Tokyo. His feel-good videos have earned him millions of online fans from around the world, many of whom are inspired by his carefree way of just enjoying life.