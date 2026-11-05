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Mays Landing artist brings colorful creations to South Jersey storefronts
By Sarah Fertsch,2 days ago
Shop windows across South Jersey are getting a colorful makeover, thanks to one local artist who has turned ordinary windows into whimsical works of art. From cheeseburgers dressed as pumpkins to pizza-inspired paintings and festive winter scenes, Mays Landing resident Jess Broskey is making businesses stand out, one brushstroke at a time.
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