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Diet Drinks Match Water for Keeping Weight Off Over Two Years
By Editorial standards,3 days ago
Sugary drinks are a major source of dietary sugar, and too much sugar contributes to weight gain and metabolic disease. Dietary guidelines recommend switching to water or diet drinks, which are sweetened without adding meaningful calories. Yet the World Health Organization advises that such drinks should not be used to help control weight, a view driven mainly by uncertain findings from studies that observe people’s habits rather than by randomised trials, in which participants are assigned to one option by chance. Their role in keeping lost weight off has been debated.