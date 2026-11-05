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Cox Science Center Celebrates 65 Years
By Ashley Medici,4 days ago
Cox Science Center & Aquarium celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Founders’ Day ceremony in West Palm Beach. Led by President and CEO Kurt Allen, the event featured a city proclamation presented by Mayor Keith James, recognizing the milestone. Trustee Emeritus Frances Fisher shared reflections on the institution’s legacy, while guests enjoyed robotic dog demonstrations, live science experiments and a performance by Pine Crest Elementary School’s choir. The celebration highlighted the Science Center’s commitment to education and its upcoming expansion.