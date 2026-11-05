undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kemp won’t call Georgia lawmakers back to redraw maps or to curb executive powers
By Nor,4 days ago
By Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he would not call a special session to push new political maps and curb the executive powers of future state leaders after the Democratic sweep in the 2026 midterms.