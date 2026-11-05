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SVI Radio Interview: Violet Sanderson – Town of Afton
By Duke Dance,4 days ago
Town of Afton Administrator Violet Sanderson called into the Weekday Wake-Up on Thursday, November 5 for her monthly report. Sanderson discussed upcoming work downtown, including opening up a breezeway to the East parking lot, upcoming Holiday events during November and a discussion around updating town policy regarding allowing cargo shipping containers to be used as storage on residential property.