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Supporting growth and opportunity in Somers Point
By Brian Cahill,3 days ago
One of the things that makes Somers Point special is how much people care about the community. As Marketing Director for Shore Medical Center, an independent community hospital, I understand the importance of being involved in the community we serve. That’s why I was happy to join the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission (EDAC) this past June, working alongside a dedicated group of volunteers committed to supporting local businesses and helping our city thrive.