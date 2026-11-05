undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DIFI Issues Bulletin to Insurers After Extreme Weather Event
2 days ago
Phoenix, AZ | On October 30 and November 2, 2026, Governor Katie Hobbs issued emergency declarations following extreme weather, including heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes impacting areas in Arizona. The storms caused financial challenges for individuals and businesses in those areas. The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (“Department”) is issuing this call to action to insurers providing coverage in the affected areas.
1