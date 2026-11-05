undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bookman: Here’s why the midterm election blowout is actually good for Republicans
By Nor,4 days ago
By Jay Bookman, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tuesday night was a great night for the Republican Party. The GOP needed to be slapped across the face and told to snap out of it. It needed to be kicked in the butt, and kicked hard. The party that once liked to think of itself as the grownup party needed to be sent to its room without supper and have its car keys and phone taken away.