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Pair Charged Over Alleged Tampering With and Vandalism of Liberty Bell
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
Two people allegedly targeted and tampered with the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia earlier this year, according to federal prosecutors. CBS News Philadelphia reported that Dawn Hawa, 50, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Sean Gerlach, 50, of Fairview, North Carolina, are charged with the alleged incidents, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a news release Monday. Prosecutors charged Gerlach with tampering with property in a national park and trespassing. Hawa, who is also known as Dawn Benitez, was charged with vandalism of property in a national park.