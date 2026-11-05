undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BMW i3 Touring Might Actually Keep the Beloved Rear Window Hatch
By Nico DeMattia,3 days ago
BMW has slowly been killing off one of owners’ favorite features: the rear window hatch. For decades, BMW “Touring” wagons had rear window glass that would open independently of the tailgate, so you could quickly toss small items into the trunk without opening the entire hatch. But in recent years, as new Touring models released, they’ve been losing their window hatches, like the current 5 Series and M5 Touring. Thankfully, it might be coming back on the i3 Touring.